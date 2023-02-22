Warm weather with possible record-high temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will keep it sunny and warm today and Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. North Myrtle Beach broke a record yesterday, reaching 77 degrees, breaking the old record of 76 set in 1953. Record highs today are 80 in Florence, 75 in North Myrtle Beach, and 79 in Lumberton. Record highs on Thursday are 83 in Florence, 79 in North Myrtle Beach, and 79 in Florence.

A cold front will move through on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will drop after the front passes, but they should still make it into the mid-70s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers, especially in the afternoon, and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunshine will struggle to return on Sunday, but it will warm up with temperatures back into the 70s. Temperatures will warm even more to start next week with the chance for a few showers Monday night ahead of another cold front.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82-84 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84-86 inland, 76-78 beaches.