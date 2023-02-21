Warm weather, with record highs possible, will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. High pressure offshore will keep it sunny and warm tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Record highs tomorrow are 80 in Florence, 75 in North Myrtle Beach, and 79 in Lumberton. Record highs on Thursday are 83 in Florence, 79 in North Myrtle Beach, and 79 in Florence. A cold front will move through on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will drop after the front passes, but it should still make it into the 70s. Saturday will be cloudy with light rain and drizzle, and much cooler with highs close to 60. Sunshine will struggle to return on Sunday, but it will warm up with temperatures back into the 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 78 beaches.