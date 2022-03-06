Tonight will hold well above average temperatures once again. The Grand Strand, Pee Dee and border belt will all remain above 60 for tonight. High pressure will still be dominating and allowing our temperatures to continue to warm. Lumberton and Myrtle Beach are likely to break, if not tie, their high temperature record. Myrtle Beach is forecasted to reach 79 degrees which would surpass the previous record of 78 degrees set in 1961. Also, Lumberton is likely to reach 86 degrees which would beat the 1918 record by 1 degree Fahrenheit.

Early Tuesday morning, a cold front will pass through and drop temperatures back around 70. There is some moisture associated with this front, so it is likely to pop up a shower or two, but chances for rain dramatically increase as we progress into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Tuesday’s cold front will stall offshore and continue to churn moisture in the Carolinas. Wednesday and Thursday will be the most widespread in terms of rainfall, with 70-80% of our viewing area seeing showers for a majority of those days. By Friday, low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and speeds to the northeast, driving a much stronger cold front through our area on Saturday. Most of the rain of Saturday will end before the afternoon.

In terms of temperatures, expected a slight decrease (2-3 degrees each day) from Tuesday until Thursday. By Thursday, temperatures will be very close to normal. A slight warmup on Friday (back into the 70s), but the Saturday cold front will put temperatures well below normal.