Refreshing fall temperatures start off the work week

The refreshingly cool weather continues to start us off Monday morning. Low temperatures stay in the mid 40s in the Pee Dee and upper 40s along the Grand Strand. Light jackets will be helpful for starting your Monday morning. Winds also continue to steadily calm down overnight and through midday Monday.

More sunshine steals the show over the next few days as high pressure continues to build in. There will hardly be a cloud in the sky through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A slow and steady warm up starts as winds shift out of the south starting midweek.

High temperatures stay in the middle to low 70s Monday and Tuesday, bouncing up into the upper 70s near 80 by the end of the week. Another cold front is likely arriving Friday evening, with a small chance of an isolated shower heading into Saturday morning.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear with cool lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: High average in the mid-low 70s, with widespread sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT: Still cool with clear skies, Lows near 50..