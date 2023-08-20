MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of isolated storms fired up across the area. Tonight it will be mild and dry. Cloud cover will be limited, but overnight and early tomorrow morning there will be some patchy fog throughout the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid-70s.

As the morning heats up, the fog will dissipate. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, hotter, and humid. High temperatures tomorrow will be near 90 at the coast and mid to upper-90s inland. The heat index will not be at a dangerous level, but nonetheless, triple-digit heat will be felt again. The heat index will be up to 104 degrees.

The warming trend will continue and peak on Tuesday. Inland cities will be approaching 98 degrees and the Grand Strand will be in the low-90s. A cold front drops down overnight into Wednesday. This will lead to noticeable differences across the area. The humidity will be lower and temperatures will be seasonable with the mid-80s in the forecast at the coast and near 90 inland.

Sunshine and beautiful weather throughout the workweek.