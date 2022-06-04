A good Saturday morning, my friends! A good deal of cloud cover will linger across the region with scattered showers possible later this afternoon. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out with these showers, either, but they will be more likely along the coast as opposed to inland areas. Highs will be around 80-85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will settle in overnight with lows centered in the mid-60s. While potential tropical cyclone one continues out into the Atlantic Ocean, we could easily be clipped by some showers and cloud cover, yet again being more likely for the beaches. Highs will increase by a couple of degrees.

Looking into the early portion of the workweek, sunshine will break our yet again, and those blues skies will come along with heat being on the increase again.

TODAY: On the cloudier side with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs 79-85.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with most lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

SUNDAY: Partial sunshine with a chance of showers and highs in the low to mid-80s.