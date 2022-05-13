Rain chances increase today then things will heat up for the weekend. The morning commute is looking mainly dry, but the afternoon time will fire up some storms. All of the moisture is due to a low-pressure system that is scooting up the coast. Impacts are isolated thunderstorms and some gusty winds around 30 mph at times. Friday is the most widespread event in terms of rainfall.

A similar thing will continue on Saturday where the beginning of the day is relatively calm and quiet with some breaks of sunshine, but afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm will pop up once again. The rain on Saturday is more scattered than that on Friday.

Sunshine will return for Sunday and into next week and a significant warming trend will really be felt. The muggy meter is sticky to uncomfortable throughout the weekend. All cities are forecasted to hit the 80s on Sunday (upper 80s inland). Summertime feels are strengthened even more on Monday. 90 degrees is forecasted throughout the Pee Dee and mid-80 for the Grand Strand. Temperatures stagger here for much of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered pm storms. Highs 76-78 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scat’d showers. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a few afternoon storms. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.