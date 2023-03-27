Scat’d storms will continue today, ahead of a cold front. It will remain mostly cloudy and warm today. Temperatures will climb throughout the day even though there will be rain and storms throughout the day. At the coast, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, and upper 70s to near 80 inland. The SPC has put our area in a marginal (level 1) risk for severe storms. The main threat will be gusty winds and possible some hail.

The cold front will move through the area tonight and things will dry up. Scattered rain chances will still be around on Tuesday as another storm system passes us to our south. Thunderstorms will be limited on Tuesday and temperatures will be noticeably cooler: upper-60s at the Grand Strand and low-70s inland.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Another warming trend will start on Thursday, pushing temperatures back to around 80 inland to finish out the week. The weekend start off warm with highs on Saturday topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will bring a few showers and storms late Saturday afternoon. The rain will clear out Saturday night with sunshine and cooler temperatures returning for Sunday.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with scat’d storms. Highs 78-80 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and cooler with afternoon showers. Highs 70-72 inland, 67-68 beaches.