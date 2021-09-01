Scattered storms today ahead of a cold front

Clouds will be increasing this morning with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The remnants from Ida will be moving by to our northwest, pushing showers and thunderstorms into the Carolinas. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny weather will continue today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and humid today with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s. A cold front will move through tonight, and cooler, drier weather will move in Thursday. This more comfortable weather will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. Warmer weather and the humidity will return Sunday and continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scat’d storm early. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 80s.