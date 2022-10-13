Showers and storms will move through the area ahead of a cold front. Most of the heavier, widespread showers and storms will occur early this morning. The front will move through the area this evening and the future-cast shows isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Humidity will be higher today with all of the moisture around. Dewpoints will be near 70 degrees at the coast and mid-60s inland. Temperatures will be warmer today as well. Upper-70s at the coast and near 80 degrees inland.

The front is offshore tonight and the effects of the front will be felt on Friday. The air will be cooler in the mid-70s and dewpoints will be returning to the 50s. Sunshine will also be the main headline for Friday and that will last through the weekend. Temperatures will rebound through the weekend, back to around 80 on Sunday.

Another cold front will move through, mostly dry, on Monday. This cold front will have some much cooler air behind it. Highs will drop a little on Monday but continue to drop through midweek. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s Wednesday morning and only climb to the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 78-80.

Tonight, clearing and cooler. Lows 52-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, sunny an mild. Highs in the mid 70s.