Warm, humid weather will lead to a chance for late day thunderstorms. High pressure offshore will control our weather through the rest of the week, keeping temperatures above normal. Tonight will be warm and muggy just like last night. Warm weather will continue tomorrow with temperatures warming to near 90 away from the coast. With warm, humid weather, scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow night, and it will be a little cooler on Thursday. Temperatures will still be above normal on Thursday in the low to mid 80s, and there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm. A stronger cold front will move through late on Friday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorm late in the day. A few showers may linger into Saturday, and cooler weather will move in. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday, and in the mid 70s on Sunday. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 66 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.