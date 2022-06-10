MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Today is the second day of the Carolina Country Music Fest along the Grand Strand. Conditions are going to be mostly sunny for the day, but hot and humid. Dewpoints are a little bit cooler for the day thanks to that cold front that move offshore yesterday. Along the Grand Strand, the humidity is still a tad uncomfortable, but the Pee Dee should be much more comfortable just a little sticky.

For this afternoon, rain chances are rather low, but we are in the swing of summertime and therefore an isolated shower and stray thunderstorm are still possible especially as the sea breeze front begins to migrate inland. West of I-95 is looking dry and along the border belt as well. Any precipitation will be rather brief.

Low temperatures for tonight are going to be near 70 degrees for the coast and upper-60s throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt. Saturday morning begins with more cloud cover and high temperatures will be similar to that of today 84 degrees for the beaches and upper-80s to near 90 degrees inland.

During the mid-afternoon on Saturday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the area. It is not going to be a total washout. However, for Day 3 of the Carolina Country Music Festival make sure to bring an umbrella and or a rain poncho just in case you are caught in one of these showers.

Finishing out the weekend on Sunday, temperatures will begin to gradually heat up. Mostly sunny skies but once again a stray shower is still possible throughout the mid-afternoon. High temperatures for the Grand Strand are going to be near 88 degrees and in the low-90s inland. High-pressure builds in to start your work week on Monday.

It is going to be extremely hot next week and very likely we will have triple-digit heat throughout parts of the Pee Dee. Florence looks like the city most likely to break a record. The current record in Florence on Monday is 99 degrees which was set back in 1958 and the current forecast is 98 degrees.