The chance for showers will continue through Friday, then we will clear out for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers and patchy fog. Low temperatures will stay in the 60s. Tomorrow will be windy and warm ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will warm back into the 70s and 80s, and winds will be gusty. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Skies will clear tomorrow night, and there will be a slow cool down for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday, and 60s on Sunday. It will warm up to start next week. A cold front Tuesday night could bring in cooler weather for the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm late. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy and nice. Highs in the mid 70s.