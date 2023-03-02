MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures will still soar today in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions for your Thursday and some scattered showers later this afternoon and evening.

Showers continue intermittently throughout the night. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s inland, and low-60s at the coast.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather, but honestly, the future-cast is not looking supportive, so likely the Storm Prediction Area will pull back on this. Dry through the morning commute and lunch, then isolated showers maybe a thunderstorm through the midafternoon and evening. A cold front will bring limited rain but gusty conditions and winds could gust over 40 mph tomorrow.

The cold front moves through after midnight and it will lead to a beautiful weekend. Very sunny on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. Good news for the Myrtle Beach Marathon. Sunday will be cooler in the upper-60s but still very sunny.