MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures were very warm this morning. In fact, it was record-breaking. The records for the warmest mornings were 61, 61, and 58 degrees for N. Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton, respectively. N. Myrtle Beach tied the record, but Florence and Lumberton crushed theirs, observing 64 degrees as a low temperature.

Throughout the afternoon temperatures will be gradually falling as a cold front moves through the area. The front will be offshore by the evening commute, but in the meantime, there are going to be some scattered showers around.

Tonight, the skies will be clearing and it is going to be cold. Temperatures will be 5-7 degrees below average, and the Pee Dee will be close to freezing. It will still be a little breezy tonight and tomorrow morning, so a wind chill factor needs to be accounted for. Wind chills will be in the mid-20s.

Saturday will be sunny, but colder than normal. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and we should be close to 60 for mid-February, but the cold only lasts for a day. Temperatures will be in the low-60s Sunday, and back in the 70s by Monday.

Sunday will be dry, but cloudier.