Showers and thunderstorms tonight will bring in cooler weather for tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A cold front will move through overnight and temperatures will drop into the 60s. The front may be close enough tomorrow for a chance for a shower along the coast, but it will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Drier air will move in tomorrow with lower humidity. It will warm back up on Friday into the weekend, but the humidity will stay comfortable through Saturday. The humidity will return on Sunday ahead of the next front which will bring a chance for thunderstorms on Monday. That front may stall in the area with more rain chances on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorm. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cooler with a chance for a shower along the coast. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.