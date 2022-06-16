MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Today’s weather continues the trend of hot and humid, luckily some relief is on the way. Today’s high temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-80s for the Grand Strand and mid-upper-90s inland. Sky conditions are mostly sunny, but there is a small potential for an isolated shower or storm inland, primarily west of I-95, and the best chance is this evening.

Heading into tonight, conditions will be partly cloudy and low temperatures continue to be above normal. Most cities will bottom out in the mid-70s.

A backdoor cold front approaches the Carolinas on Friday and ahead of it is the potential for some scattered, strong storms. Normal cold fronts progress west to east but a backdoor cold front comes down from the north/northwest.

Precipitation fires up around noon and will last for the duration of the day. Tomorrow will not be a washout but do anticipate intermittent showers and storms throughout the forecast area. High temperatures for tomorrow are a couple of degrees warmer, near 90 degrees for the coast and upper-90s inland. Inland will have another day where the heat index is well into the 100s.

The cold front passes through early Saturday morning and behind it is cooler, drier air. Temperatures will be the coolest on Sunday, but in actuality, temperatures return to near normal for this time of year.

Father’s Day is on Sunday and it has the makings for a beautiful day for outdoor activities. Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper-80s for the Pee Dee and border belt, and mid-80s at the shore. Dewpoints look significantly lower, so the air will feel more pleasant.

Monday begins a warming trend where triple-digit heat is likely to return to the Pee Dee and border belt by mid-next week.

—–Tropical Outlook—-

Expectations for the system off the coast of Nicaragua, luckily, have decreased.

Next 2 days…..10%

Next 5 days…20%