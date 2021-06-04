Scattered storms continue into the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. The plume of tropical moisture will continue over the Carolinas today, then shift offshore over the weekend. More of the same today with more showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible today with some spots receiving over two inches of rain. The rain chance will continue into tonight, especially close to the coast.

High pressure will build in over the weekend with more sunshine, but we will still have the chance for thunderstorms. Weekend storms will be more numerous on Saturday, and will be mainly afternoon pop up storms. With more sunshine, it will warm up a bit. High temperatures away from the coast will be close to 90 on Sunday. This warm, humid weather with a chance for late day thunderstorms will continue next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85-86 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.