MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Strong showers and thunderstorms fired up late this afternoon. Outside of our viewing area in Chesterfield County, an areal flood advisory has been issued due to excessive rain from thunderstorms. This is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Parts of Chesterfield County have received nearly 3.5″ in six hours. Similarly, Hoke County in North Carolina (county above Scotland County) has seen close to 5″ of rain in the last six hours.

In our viewing area, in Florence County, isolated areas have seen 3-4″ in the last six hours. This would be in areas to the west of Lake City, Scranton, and Olanta.

Rain chances diminish over the next couple of hours and all cities look dry by midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low-70s inland, and mid-70s for the beaches.

Temperatures will be typical of July tomorrow throughout the Pee Dee, low-90s and the beaches will be running slightly below average in the mid-80s. Less rain is in the forecast for tomorrow with the best chance coming in the midafternoon.

Temperatures will warm up to normal on Monday with rain chances around for the morning commute for the coast and then once again by midafternoon. Tuesday-Thursday looks like three consecutive days where all cities will be in the low to mid-90s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected nearly every day, with the lowest chance on Wednesday.