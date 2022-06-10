Scattered thunderstorms will be back for the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm. Humidity will increase tomorrow, and it will be a little warmer. This will be enough to spark scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday will be much the same with scattered storms and high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. High pressure will strengthen to start next week, and it will get hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s away from the coast Monday and Tuesday. Rain chance will stay low, but a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with a weak cold front. It will not be as hot for the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be above normal.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.