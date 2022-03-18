A rain chance tonight will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with low temperatures staying in the 60s. There will be a few showers tonight, and even a thunderstorm. It will be windy and warm tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move through in the afternoon. Highs will warm to near 80, and there will be hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a chance that one or two of the storms could get strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow night, and high temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler on Sunday… close to 70. It will be sunny to start next week with high pressure in control and a warming trend. The next system will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday, and it should stay warm with highs in the 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Some could be severe. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.