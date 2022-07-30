MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Strong thunderstorms will continue to mainly impact parts of the Pee Dee until after sunset. So far, none of the storms have been severe, but a couple have produced gusty winds in excess of 40 mph and some small hail as well.

Mostly cloudy skies will take control very early tomorrow morning. The cold front sitting in the middle of the viewing area currently, is not going to fully pass through the area. Tomorrow, the front is pushed back up to the north and it will keep rain chances around for tomorrow as well. Timing will be similar today, but less coverage is expected.

High temperatures for tomorrow are likely to be closer to normal than they have been over the last week. Expect upper-80s to near 90 degrees for the coast and mid-90s inland. The heat index will be in the upper-90s to near 100 degrees, therefore not high enough for a heat advisory. The humidity is not going anyway, expect oppressive humidity for the foreseeable future.

Mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday, still a small rain potential, but any activity is going to be diurnally driven or ignited by the sea breeze front. Temperatures look stagnant for the next 7 days. The beaches will be in the upper-80s and low-90s and the Pee Dee will be in the low-mid 90s all week.

Rain chances increase once again by midweek.