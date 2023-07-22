MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Overall it was another typical July day in the Carolinas with heat and humidity and a couple of storms. The threat of an isolated storm will continue for a couple of hours in the Pee Dee, but overall a dry, mild night. Low temperatures will be normal in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow will be another normal day in terms of the temperatures. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening and will fizzle out after sunset. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. The severe outlook for tomorrow is a level 1/5 from the Storm Prediction Center. High temperatures for tomorrow in the upper-80s at the coast and low-90s inland. No threat of triple-digit heat tomorrow.

Monday looks very similar to Sunday, but Tuesday will bring nice changes with more sunshine and temperatures a couple of degrees higher.