MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Oppressive humidity continues today and temperatures will be in the mid-80s therefore feel-like temperatures are going to be in the mid-90s. Isolated showers and storms pop up for the coast during the afternoon and become scattered late afternoon into the evening commute.

It is possible that these storms are going to bring very heavy rain once again. Parts of the Grand Strand could pick up another inch this afternoon.

West of I-95 will have the best rain potential after sunset. Mostly cloudy conditions take over around midnight and once again, temperatures will be above average with most of the Pee Dee bottoming out near 70 degrees and mid-70s for the coast.

A cold front moves through Tuesday morning and is going to bring a lot of sunshine and eventually lower humidity. Walking out the door tomorrow morning you are still going to be hit with a wall of moist air as dewpoints will be in the upper-60s inland and low-70s for the coast.

Throughout the day, dewpoints will gradually be lowering, and waking up Wednesday morning there is going to be a noticeable difference as dewpoints will be in the mid-50s for the Pee Dee and border belt and low-60s for the coast; therefore you will probably need a jacket heading out the door Wednesday morning.

Sunshine takes control tomorrow through the rest of the workweek.