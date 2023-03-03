MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A beautiful Friday is coming to an end. We are expected to see a cold front move through the area this evening. This has prompted severe weather watches and warnings to our west. I expect to see that line weaken as it moves into the Pee Dee and Grand Strand later this evening. Timing for storms would be between 8 pm – 2 am. Ahead of the line of the storms we expect to see some gusty winds. Some gusts could top 35-45 mph. Wind advisories have been issued for the entire Pee Dee and Grand Strand area through Saturday morning.

As we look into the weekend, beautiful weather will be expected. Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. So a picture perfect weekend coming up for the area. Lows will be relatively mild.

As we head into next week, tranquil weather is expected. Sunny skies and warm temperatures through Wednesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as we top out in the 80s in the Pee Dee and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Thursday and Friday, we will slowly fall into the low to mid 60s for highs.