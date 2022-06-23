MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Beautiful start to the day and temperatures will max out a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday, but overall still hot and humid. The Pee Dee will top out in the mid-90s and the beaches will hit the low-90s by mid-afternoon.

The first half of the day is dry but around the evening commute, showers and storms will trek in from the west. The beaches stay dry until 7-8 p.m. On and off heavy downpours and slightly gusty winds are anticipated. The whole area dries out before 11 p.m. Accumulation totals are not very significant widespread, isolated areas could see over 0.5″, but drought conditions are in place and good soaking rain is needed.

Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the low-70s widespread, and waking up tomorrow there is likely to be more clouds, which will break up by the afternoon. High temperatures for Friday are 5-7 degrees cooler with the beaches capping in the mid-80s and low-90s along the border belt and throughout inland.

Heading into the weekend the forecast is dry and dewpoints have a slightly negative trend, though most of the weekend is still muggy, you may be able to feel some slight improvements to the humidity, especially by Sunday.

Temperatures Friday-Sunday are fairly constant, and a couple of degrees warmer on Monday. Sunshine sticks around to start the workweek and some rain is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday in association with a cold front.