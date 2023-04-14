MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Areas west of Interstate 95 are under a marginal risk for severe weather today. This is a Level 1 out of 5. It includes a 5% hail and 5% wind risk, but luckily, no tornado risk. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist for the next couple of hours, but most of the area will be rain-free when most people are hitting the road and heading to work or school.

Most of the late morning and early afternoon are going to be dry. The sun is likely to come out at some point as well, but throughout the midafternoon and evening, there will be isolated showers and storms popping up for some cities throughout the area.

High temperatures are forecast to be warmer than previously thought. Once again the Pee Dee will be near 80 degrees, and it will be in the mid-70s at the coast. However, it will be very humid.

We will see mild temperatures for tonight and temperatures in the low to mid-60s as skies clear and things dry out after midnight.

Saturday will be even warmer, with near 80 for the coast and low-80s inland. Sunday will be warm, but some more showers are in the forecast as a cold front moves through. This will cool things down for Monday as temperatures will be in the mid-70s.