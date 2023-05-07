MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and warm air advection will keep temperatures above average. The area will be in the low to mid-60s.

Monday will be off to a nice start and temperatures will climb quickly. It will be very warm tomorrow with temperatures in the mid-80s along the Grand Strand and upper-80s inland. A sea breeze will develop at the coast and that will lower temperatures at the beaches later in the day. There will be some scattered showers and storms in the mid-afternoon and it will continue through the evening commute. Dry Monday night.

Monday night will be even warmer with the mid to upper-60s in the forecast. Tuesday is going to be the hottest day of the seven-day forecast. Record high temperatures are not at risk. Some forecast models are projected 93 degrees in Florence on Tuesday. Currently, the forecast is 89 degrees inland and the beaches will again be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be hot and slightly humid. Dewpoints will be in the 60s so it will only feel a couple of degrees hotter than it actually is. Tuesday will also have scattered showers and storms in the afternoon as a cold front drops down from the north. This will lead to a much cooler Wednesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be below average in the mid to upper-70s.