MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Isolated storms associated with the sea breeze front fired up in parts of Horry County this afternoon/evening. Mostly everyone will stay dry tonight. Conditions for tonight, include above normal temperatures and also some noticeable humidity, more so along the coast. Low temperatures are mild, the mid-70s for the coast, and low-70s inland.

A cold front will begin pushing through the area tomorrow which will fire up some showers and thunderstorms. Expect isolated thunderstorms 2-6 p.m. and then more scattered showers and storms 7-11 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has all counties in a level 1/5, so no need for a weather alert day.

In terms of high temperatures tomorrow, it is going to be another hot one. The beaches will be running in the upper-80s, and inland will still be in the low-90s.

A similar setup is in place for Saturday, but more people will stay dry. We will still be dealing with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the mid-afternoon and evening before things settle down after dark. The good news is a couple of degrees cooler on Saturday expect the mid-80s for the Pee Dee and near 80 for the coast.

Still, some lingering moisture around for Sunday and temperatures will already be warming back up. Sunshine returns for the start of the work week and so do 90-degree days for the Pee Dee.