Scattered storms Wednesday

Clouds will be increasing tonight with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. The remnants from Ida will be moving by to our west, pushing showers and thunderstorms into the Carolinas. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Mostly cloudy weather will continue tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and humid tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, and cooler, drier weather will move in Thursday. This more comfortable weather will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. Warmer weather and the humidity will return Sunday and continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday, partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.