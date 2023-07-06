Hot, humid weather with the chance for thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures staying in the 70s. Typical summertime weather will continue tomorrow and into the weekend. Temperatures will stay near normal in the upper 80s and 90s, and there will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. This weather pattern will continue through next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.