Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. We will see a few thunderstorms this evening, then mostly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight with low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A weak front will move in late Friday, continuing the chance for scattered storms. This front will stall just to our south for the weekend, but the chance for hit or miss storms will continue. Am upper level storm will develop to our west on Monday, and this will draw tropical moisture into the Carolinas, leading to a good chance for rain for the first half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy. Lows 65 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.