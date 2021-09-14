Scattered thunderstorms return

The warm, humid weather is back, and so is the chance for thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Tropical moisture will move into the Carolinas tomorrow and linger through Friday. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Rain chances will lower through the weekend, but it will stay warm and humid, and there will still be a chance for storms this weekend, especially on Saturday. High pressure will strengthen next week, and it will be sunny, warm and humid, and mostly rain free to start the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.