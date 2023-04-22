MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An unsettled Saturday is coming up for the area. It is likely that most of the forecast area will see two rounds of unsettled weather — one this morning and one this afternoon.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a slight risk for severe weather — a level 2 of 5. The primary concern would be damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

The good news is that most of the stronger dynamics for storms will be to our north. This means that the confidence in seeing numerous severe storms is low. However, we can’t totally let our guard down. Storms will clear by the evening hours. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with lots of sunshine. It will be a little cooler than we’ve seen over the last few days. Highs will top out in the low 70s. We hang on to the sunshine through Tuesday, with highs in the 70s.

Midweek looks to be unsettled, as another chance of rain moves into the area. Wednesday could give us a chance of seeing showers and storms across the area. A low pressure will meander of the coast giving us shower chances through the end of the week. Highs remain in the low to mid-70s all week.