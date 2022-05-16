Drier weather will move in late tonight, bringing sunshine for the next few days. Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then clearing late tonight as a weak cold front moves through. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and it will be less humid and slightly cooler with high temperatures in the 80s. Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week with a warming trend. The hottest weather so far this year with high temperatures close to records will move in for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 on Wednesday, then in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Scattered thunderstorms will return for the weekend, and that will take a little bit off the hear, although temperatures will still be above normal. A cold front will move through Sunday into Monday with temperatures back into the 80s to start next week.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and less humid. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.