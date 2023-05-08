Warm, humid weather will be back again tomorrow, so will the chance for thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures staying in the 60s. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front late in the day. The front will move through tomorrow night, bringing in much cooler and drier air for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 70s on Wednesday, and will stay comfortable on Thursday. Warmer weather will return for the end of the weekend and into the weekend. A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms early next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84, beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.