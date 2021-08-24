Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday

Showers will develop tonight and we will see a better chance for thunderstorms tomorrow. Showers will develop over the ocean late tonight and push inland through the early morning hours.

This moisture will continue tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid tomorrow with temperatures in the 80s to near 90. High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week, drying it out and heating it up. There will be just a slight chance for a shower Thursday, then it will stay dry Friday through the weekend

. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will return next week with a cold front approaching the Carolinas on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.