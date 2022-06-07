Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warmer than the past few nights. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. A weak front will move through tomorrow night, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going into the night. We will dry out behind this front for Thursday and Friday, but it will be hot with inland areas in the low to mid 90s. Another front will move through on Saturday with another chance for storms. It will not be as hot over the weekend, but once we dry out again next week, temperatures will build.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.