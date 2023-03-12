MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain will end a little before midnight but it will continue to be cloudy tonight and through the morning commute tomorrow. Temperatures will be cool once again with upper-40s forecasted on the beaches and mid-40s inland.

Cool start to the day but there will be sunshine appearing in the afternoon and it will be a nice day with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Clear skies will hold through the overnight hours so temperatures are going to be falling into the 30s. Freezing will be possible Monday night, but it will be more likely on Tuesday.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-50s at the coast and near 60 degrees inland, and at night temperatures will be in the mid-30s at the coast and near 30 degrees inland, so protect the plants Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night.

Sunshine remains in place through St. Patricks Day and temperatures will be warm in the mid-70s.