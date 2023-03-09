MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures this afternoon will be normal for early March with mid-60s inland and low-60s at the coast. Conditions will calm and dry through the evening commute, but isolated showers are expected before midnight through the afternoon tomorrow.

A warm front moving through tonight is the source of this rain. Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s to nearly 50 degrees closer to the coast. Scattered showers persist through the morning commute, and everyone will be rain-free by the mid-afternoon. Rainfall totals are quite low only 0.25″-0.3″.

Friday will be a couple of degrees warmer thanks to the front moving through, but winds will shift Friday night and cool things back down for Saturday which will be mostly sunny and in the low-60s.

Rain is expected again Sunday night into Monday.