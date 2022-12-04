MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Times of clouds and sunshine across the area today. We will see a more seasonable day. Highs will be a few degrees either side of 60 across the region. Tonight clouds will stick around, with a breeze along the coastal areas. That will keep temperatures a little warmer, mid 40s for lows. Inland, we should see clouds start to clear out some, that will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s. If clouds clear quicker, some inland areas, could be in the mid 30s. Be sure to bundle up as you head out to work or school Monday morning.

Monday will be a seasonable day. Partly cloudy skies with highs near 60 both along the coast and inland. We will see clouds increase in the afternoon, that will keep overnight lows warmer than average. Area wide lows fall into the low to mid 50s. Tuesday brings our next chance of rain, but it is not a great chance. Models are backing off on the rain chances. Right now there is a 30% chance of coverage across the area.

Wednesday through the end of the week, temperatures will sky rocket as the Bermuda high strengthens. This will allow for a Southerly to Southwesterly flow. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s through Saturday.