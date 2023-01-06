MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine continues to dominate in the Carolinas today as high pressure is located to the west. High temperatures will still be 3-5 above average in the low-60s.

In the Pee Dee, temperatures will be normal tonight as temperatures of 35-37 degrees are expected. The Grand Strand will run a couple of degrees warmer in the upper-30s to nearly 40 degrees.

Sunshine will persist throughout the weekend and temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

A cold front will be approaching the area Sunday night and there is some rain associated with it. Currently, coverage is not impressive with only 20% of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand expected to see rain on Monday.