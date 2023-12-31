MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today will be slightly warmer and mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. For those planning or attending outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations make sure you have a jacket. At midnight, temperatures will be in the low-40s. The good news is no rain gear is needed.

As we get into the new week, and new year, not much will change. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will start the week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase Monday night and a cold front will pass through. Tuesday’s temperatures will get knocked back into the low 50s. Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain looks to approach the area Wednesday night into Thursday. A coastal storm will move up the southeast coast. This will bring rain to the area. At this point, the rain could be heavy at times. This will NOT be a repeat of the last Nor’easter.