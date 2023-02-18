MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cold temperatures will be observed again tonight. Parts of the Pee Dee are already close to freezing. Temperatures will be 3-5 degrees below average.

High pressure which kept skies clear today has moved away and clouds are building in from the west. Mostly cloudy conditions to start Sunday and then partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low-60s. A passing shower is possible tomorrow as well, but it will be dry for nearly the entire day.

Temperatures will be rebounding quickly. On President’s Day, expect sunshine and temperatures near 70 in the Pee Dee and upper-60s at the coast. Temperatures will rise through Friday and temperatures will max out in the low-80s.