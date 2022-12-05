Temperatures will remain seasonable to start the week but a warm up is on the way. Partly sunny skies will persist for today, and you can expect another seasonable day with temperatures in the low-60s throughout the area. A couple of areas inland may top out in the upper-50s. Around the evening commute, light showers will build in from the west and continue into the overnight hours. Showers will break up more and more as the night continues, and it should be mostly dry for the Tuesday morning commute. Rain chances come back into play Tuesday afternoon, so don’t leave the house without an umbrella. Coverage will not be impressive, with rain chances staying isolated through the evening commute and overnight.

Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper-60s, and for Wednesday and Thursday anticipate unseasonable warmth with temperatures in the mid to low-70s. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s for Friday, ahead of a cold front. Showers will push into the area for Friday and persist into the evening. The cold front will push the showers offshore Friday night, and we’ll cool down, back into the low 60s for the weekend.

Today, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.