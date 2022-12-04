MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy conditions prevail tonight with calm winds. West of I-95 temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Temperatures near Florence and Lumberton will be near 40 degrees, and the coast will be milder in the mid-40s.

Partly sunny skies will persist for tomorrow and you can expect another seasonable day with temperatures in the low-60s throughout the area. A couple of areas inland may top out in the upper-50s.

After the evening commute, light showers will build in from the west and continue into the overnight hours. Showers will break up more and more as the night continues, and it will be dry for the Tuesday morning commute.

Rain chances come back into play Tuesday afternoon, so don’t leave the house without an umbrella. Coverage will not be impressive with rain chances staying isolated through the evening commute and overnight.

Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper-60s, and for Wednesday and Thursday anticipate unseasonable warmth with temperatures in the mid to low-70s.