MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Seasonable weather today and really this weekend across the area. Temperatures today will top out near 60 degrees, both in the coastal areas and Pee Dee. Tonight we will begin to see clouds increase with a southerly flow. Sunday clouds will continue to increase, with shower chances developing by evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s. Rain chances are fairly low, around 20-30%.

This week looks to be relatively quite across the area. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, to low 60s. It should be a great week to get outside and do any chores you may need to do.

As we heads towards Friday, we will see our next front move into the area. This will bring some rainfall chances to the area. Temperatures slightly warmer, as we move into the low 60s.