MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be mostly clear to start the day and beyond that cloud cover will build, and by the evening, conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy.

High temperatures will be running normal for December with upper-50s forecasted throughout the area, and slightly below-average temperatures arise tonight as all cities will be in the 30s. Upper-30s will be observed along the Grand Strand and mid-30s in the Pee Dee.

Mostly sunny skies return for Sunday, but it will be cooler with temperatures only reaching the low to mid-50s.

Sunday night is going to be very cold with freezing temperatures expected at the beaches and mid to upper 20s inland.

High temperatures throughout the workweek will vary between the low to mid-50s, but rain is expected midweek.