MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A nice weekend coming up for the area. The cooler and less humid air that we experienced over the last several days is coming to an end. So is the precipitation chances.

Saturday will give us a beautiful day across the area. Mostly sunny skies will be the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s both days. A great day to hit the beach or pool. Thunderstorm chances will be very, very low. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s overnight this weekend.

As we get into the new work week, we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures that continue to heat up. Highs on Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will be back, so heat index temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. We do have a slight chance of showers and storms each day. Overnight lows will be back into the low to mid 70s.

The tropics still look quite as we enter the heart of the season.