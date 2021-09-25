Sensational weekend sunshine to hold in place

Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re looking at an abundance of sunshine to kickoff the weekend, with earlier temps in the 50s and low 60s. Highs into the afternoon will average near 80 degrees with all blue skies all around for the region. Another cool and clear night will be in store for us as well.

Plentiful sunshine hangs right into Sunday with slightly higher temperatures! We’ll look to hold onto mainly sunny skies into the middle of the workweek with highs right into the low and mid 80s. Enjoy the blue skies everyone. Keep checking back on air and online for Hurricane Sam updates!

TODAY: Sunny with highs averaging around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows widely ranging in the 50s to near 60 at the beach.

SUNDAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs mostly in the low 80s.